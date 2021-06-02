Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,056 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.