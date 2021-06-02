Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 29th total of 264,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $794.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

