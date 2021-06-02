NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of NIO opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. NIO has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NIO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after buying an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

