Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.95

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 14591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

