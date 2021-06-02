NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Michael E. Jesanis Sells 4,000 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NI opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

