Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 29th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NIU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

