NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NL opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.37.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

