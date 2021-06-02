Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 51,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.