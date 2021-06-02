Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

