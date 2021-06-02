Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Sells C$192,875.00 in Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$192,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,831.25.

Shares of NOU stock opened at C$15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.41 million and a P/E ratio of -21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.69.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

