Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

