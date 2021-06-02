NULS Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.84 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $60.79 million and approximately $41.84 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00280912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00189362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.01198243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.08 or 1.00191338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032781 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

