Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

NUVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,876. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.87.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $82,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $47,454,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $20,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

