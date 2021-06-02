NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,841.02 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,858.42.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

