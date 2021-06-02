OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.68 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $282,504.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00188659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.01042689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

