Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

