Oikos Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00282141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00188359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.01067313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.45 or 1.00318825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 152,315,301 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

