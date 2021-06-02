Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.