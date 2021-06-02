Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

