Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $339,570.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $339,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.