Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

GOOS stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.