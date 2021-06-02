Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $231.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.