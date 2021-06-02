Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 39,745 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36.

