Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

