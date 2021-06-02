Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $956,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 106.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

