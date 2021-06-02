Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

LTHM opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

