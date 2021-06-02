Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $80.62. 299,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,297,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.