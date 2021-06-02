ORAO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $790,889.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

