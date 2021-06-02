ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORBC. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.56. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

