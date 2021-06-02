Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $524.81 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $524.81 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01048824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.52 or 0.09692088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.