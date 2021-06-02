Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $14,400.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00067495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00281975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00187509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.01064921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,961.82 or 0.99993901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00033241 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

