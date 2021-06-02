Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $180,570.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

