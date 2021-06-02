Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Cormark upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE OSK traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 77,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,100. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -106.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.18. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total value of C$71,168.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,943.15. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total value of C$402,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,989.04. Insiders have sold a total of 254,134 shares of company stock valued at $782,140 in the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

