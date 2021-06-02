Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,021 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 3.73% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $30,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

PTBD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 326,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

