Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $19,782.55 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sean Foley sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $19,782.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $220,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 29,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,616. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMBC. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

