Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $19,782.55 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sean Foley sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $19,782.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $220,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 29,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,616. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMBC. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.