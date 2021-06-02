PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PD opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

