Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.79

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.79 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.38). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,492,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.96.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

