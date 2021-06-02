Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $12,395.16 and $254.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00081873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01022490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.46 or 0.09609731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

