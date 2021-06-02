Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.55

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 6215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

