Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.71

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 10649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POU. Cormark upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.15.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.56.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.