Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,215,594 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

