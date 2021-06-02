Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $141,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4,822.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

