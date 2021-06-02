Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $36,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 187.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,833 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $334.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $341.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

