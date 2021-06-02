Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 384 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.