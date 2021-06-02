Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 632 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after acquiring an additional 719,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

