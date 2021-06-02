Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $109,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $332.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

