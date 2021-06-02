Particl (PART) One Day Volume Tops $3,204.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $3,204.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00643096 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,817,500 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,737 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

