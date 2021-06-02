Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 3.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

