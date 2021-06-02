PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.58. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.