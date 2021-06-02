Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,421,000 after buying an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

